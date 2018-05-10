The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public as they attempt to locate an 86-year-old man who remains unaccounted for.

John Mercer was last seen on Monday, May 7 near his home in the 800 block of 67 Ave Southwest in the community of Kingsland.

Mercer’s light brown 2004 Nissan Sentra sedan with Alberta licence plate BFX 372 is also missing.

Police describe Mercer as:

A Caucasian male

Approximately 163 cm (5’4”) tall

Weighing 54 kg (120 lbs)

Having grey hair

According to police, Mercer’s disappearance is out of character for him but is not considered suspicious.

The senior has friends in High River and police suspect he may have travelled to that area.

Anyone who encounters Mercer is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.