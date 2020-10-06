Advertisement
Calgary senior with dementia found safe after being reported missing
Published Tuesday, October 6, 2020 7:21AM MDT Last Updated Tuesday, October 6, 2020 6:03PM MDT
Thomas Cahoon, 76, was reported missing after leaving his home in northwest Calgary on Oct. 5, 2020 (supplied)
CALGARY -- A Calgary senior who suffers from dementia and was reported missing on Monday has been located safe.
Thomas Kelly Cahoon, 76, was last seen driving from his home in the northwest neighbourhood of Varsity at around 8 p.m. Monday.
Police put out a plea for information and the senior was located Tuesday afternoon.
No other information was released.