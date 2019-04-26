Calgarians who are looking to get rid of some unwanted household items will have a chance to do so at one of 100 cleanup events scheduled this year.

Between April 27 and October 5, Calgarians will be able to bring any household waste or organic items that don’t fit into their regular receptacles to the nearest community cleanup event.

Accepted items include, but are not limited to:

Furniture (desks, chairs, sofas, old mattresses)

Toilets

Recalled or broken recreational products (i.e. treadmills)

Yard waste, including leaves, untreated wood and tree branches

Crews will not accept car batteries, glass including windows and glass table tops, household appliances containing Freon, microwaves, liquids, large metal items like lawnmowers or barbeques, railway ties, sod or dirt or household hazardous waste such as propane tanks, paint and chemicals.

Officials say the events are open to residents, not businesses, and are a convenient way for people to get rid of unwanted items.

“They also help reduce instances of illegal dumping,” said Jennifer Lawlor, business strategist with Calgary Community Standards, in a release. “Some of the more unusual items we’ve seen include; a garden gnome collection, a broken grandfather clock and even taxidermy items.”

For more information, including details on the schedule for community cleanup events in 2019, you can go to the City of Calgary’s website.