Environment Canada has lifted its special air quality advisory for the City of Calgary but smoke from the British Columbia wildfires continues to negatively impact air quality and has Calgary on pace to shatter the city’s record for annual smoke hours.

A special air quality statement for Alberta ended Monday night but not before Calgary broke the record for smokiest year ever recorded.

The city recorded 322 hours of smoke which is seven hours longer than last year.

Smoke from the more than 540 active wildfires in British Columbia continues to impact highway and air travel. The current fires have damaged more than 600,000 hectares of land and the estimated cost of the firefighting effort has reached the $260 million mark.

Smoke from the fires recently reached Ontario’s western edge. A cold front has shifted wind direction and smoke from the British Columbia wildfires is now shifting stateside.