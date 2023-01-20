Calgary sex assault suspect arrested in Edmonton

Calgary police say a man wanted in connection with a sex assault has been captured.

Officials issued a warrant for Papi Muyembi Chiyombo, 40, on Monday after he allegedly touched a female employee of a downtown social services office inappropriately last September.

Police say Muyemi Chiyombo was arrested by the Edmonton Police Service on Wednesday.

They add he was also charged with sexual assault for touching a woman without her consent in a separate incident near Calgary city hall on Sept. 5, 2022.

He is expected in court on Feb. 21.