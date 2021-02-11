CALGARY -- The extreme cold temperatures of late have presented challenges for Calgarians with roofs above their heads, but imagine having to live outside on the streets without warm clothing.

The inhospitable conditions could prove deadly for those improperly equipped to face the elements, and is why shelters and non-profit organizations are counting on donations for the city's most vulnerable.

With - 40 wind chills and COVID-19-related safety restrictions in pace, it can be a challenge for multiple people to gather and drop off warm clothing in person, but the Calgary Drop-In Centre has found a new way to reach out.

The organization has taken to Amazon and created an online wish list where Calgarians can purchase essential items through the online retailer and have them shipped directly to the shelter’s donation centre.

Items on the list include warm gloves, coats, boots, snow pants and sleeping bags.

A list of other high demand items, available at calgarydropin.ca/give, include:

Winter Clothing:

Sweatpants (all genders/sizes)

Snow pants (all genders/sizes)

Men’s pants

Women’s shirts/sweaters

Winter boots (all genders/sizes)

New or gently used winter gloves

New or gently used winter coats (Large and small are most needed, but all sizes welcome)

Critical Needs:

Hand/foot warmers

Blankets

Sleeping bags

Furniture

New underwear (all genders/sizes)

Razors

Tylenol/Advil

Throat lozenges

Lysol wipes

New or gently used towels

Backpacks

Steel toe boots

Calgarians are asked to refrain from dropping off monetary or clothing donations at the main shelter due to COVID-19 restrictions, and are encouraged to mail or deliver items to the donation centre at 3640 11A Street N.E.

Other shelters, including Inn From the Cold, are also accepting warm clothing but are in critical need of the following items:

Hand sanitizer

Disinfectant wipes

Disposable plates, cups, and cutlery

Bottle water

Project Warmth Donation locations

The Project Warmth Society of Alberta is a registered charitable association formed to assist the homeless and the underprivileged.

It provides blankets, gloves, sleeping bags, scarves, parkas, and other items of warm clothing before distributing them to those in need.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, clothing may only be dropped off at one of the following four Calgary Fire Stations:

South Calgary Fire Station 5: 3129- 14 Street S.W.

Forest Heights Fire Station 12: 123 – 44 Street S.E.

Midnapore Fire Station 26: 450 Midpark Way S.E.

Royal Vista Fire Station 34: 16 Royal Vista Way N.W.

Bagged clothing donations should be left in the dedicated yellow bin in the parking area.