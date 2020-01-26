CALGARY -- For the second straight year, about 50 people will lose their shirts to run five kilometres, raising money for Calgary's Inn from the Cold.

NATEFIT Integrated Fitness & Nutrition say the funds raised during the Calgary Exposed 5K run will help the emergency shelter that supports for homeless children and families.

Last year marked the first annual run and it raised $31,500, where participants battled through the elements with temperatures on the mercury scale around -35 C.

Exposed was born from the idea by NATEFIT president Nathaniel Ernst who ran a personal 10km race shirtless in 2018, raising $4,400. At that event, he battled temperatures of around -15 C.

The race begins Sunday at noon in Eau Claire.