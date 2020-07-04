CALGARY -- A restaurant in southwest Calgary is the latest business that's been told to cease services to the public after Alberta Health Services (AHS) found it in contravention of a public health order issued by Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

The Ishtar Restaurant, located at 4338 Macleod Tr. S.W., was told to stop offering shisha, hookah and water pipe services after an AHS inspector observed a patron smoking shisha in the dining room.

The act of doing so is in violation of CMOH Order 25-2020, which was issued by Alberta's chief medical officer of health on June 12.

As a result of the AHS order, the owner of the restaurant was told to immediately close all shisha, hookah and water pipe services.

The order will remain in effect until the CMOH order has been lifted.