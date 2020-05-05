CALGARY -- Smoke wafting through a dining room was just one of the tell-tale signs that a Calgary business was violating a public health order related to the COVID-19 pandemic recently.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) ordered Mount Royal Pita, on 52 Street N.E., to close after inspectors discovered it was offering dine-in shisha service to the public on April 24.

"Five shisha pipes were set up in the dining area. There was smoke in the air in the dining room, a strong smell of shisha and the shisha pipes that were set up in the front area were still warm," the notice of closure reads.

AHS says the chief medical officer of health ordered all restaurants to stop offering dine-in service in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As a result of the notice, the business was ordered to close immediately.

Calgary salon offered nail and eyelash services

AHS also ordered a salon in southeast Calgary to close after it was found to be offering services to clients including eyelash extensions and aesthetic nail treatments.

Crystal Beauty Room, located at 232 Deercrest Pl. S.E., was ordered to close on April 29 when an inspection revealed the business was open for clients.

Officials say violating the public health orders brought on by the pandemic wasn't the only reason it was told to shut down.

AHS inspectors also found the business lacked a designated sink for hand washing or for cleaning equipment.

"The kitchen sink was being used to clean equipment. This is in contravention of Section 4(1) of the Personal Services Regulation," the order reads.

AHS says the business also did not have any approved disinfectant for tools, there were no single-use towels available for customers to dry their hands and the sheet used for the client bed was dirty.

As a result, health officials ordered the business to close until work is completed to address the issues listed in the order and once the CMOH orders related to COVID-19 have been lifted.