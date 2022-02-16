Calgary shopper suffers head wounds when fitting room mirror topples

A woman from China suffered more than a goose egg during a recent trip to Calgary's Chinook Centre when a large mirror crashed onto her head in a store.

The 64-year-old woman was in Calgary to visit her adult daughter, a permanent resident of Canada, when the two family members made a visit to the Canada Goose store on Feb 10.

While inside the store, a fitting room mirror toppled and landed on both the mother and daughter. According to medical documents, the mirror weighed approximately 90 kilograms (200 lbs) and the daughter tells CTV News it was roughly 2.5 metres (8') long.

EMS officials confirm the woman in her 60s was transported to the Foothills Medical Centre with traumatic injuries.

Paramedics remove the woman who was struck by a mirror from the Canada Goose Chinook Centre location on Feb. 10. (supplied image with filter)

According to a Canada Goose spokesperson, the store was temporarily closed following the incident until it was determined it was safe to reopen.

"The health and safety of our guests and employees is a top priority for Canada Goose," read the statement sent to CTV News on Feb. 15. "On February 10th there was an incident in our Calgary store. Emergency services were immediately called and attended the situation, and the store was closed pending an internal investigation.”

Canada Goose has not indicated what prompted the mirror to fall.

The company says it will pay all of the victim's medical costs as, being a visitor to the country, she is not covered under provincial health care, and has offered additional financial compensation and merchandise. Canada Goose says it has been "in constant contact with the customer since the situation arose."

The daughter of the injured woman says they have not accepted the company's initial offer as the recovery is ongoing and additional treatment may be required.



