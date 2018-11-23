Black Friday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year in North America and Calgary consumers are also flocking to local malls and internet shopping sites looking for deep discounts.

The term "Black Friday" first appeared in the U.S. in 1869 and at the time, the term had nothing to do with shopping, and was used on September 24 when the gold market plunged.

There are several theories floating around about what sparked the shopping tradition.

Canadians started snapping up Black Friday sales in the early 2000s, when the Canadian dollar was almost on par with the US dollar.

Electronics are at the top of the list for many shoppers and in Calgary, BestBuy opened its stores at 8:00 a.m. to offer shoppers door crasher deals.

“I was hoping to find a phone and we’re also looking at TVs and video games,” said Michelle Bremner. “I like good deals and it’s nice to hang out with my sister and do some fun shopping with my sister.”

“It’s Black Friday so maybe there are deals on good things that we might need,” said Roger Chan. “Something in electronics.”

Market Mall in the northwest is one of the busiest malls in the city and it also opened its doors early on Friday.

“Black Friday is always one of our two biggest days in the mall. Usually Black Friday and Boxing Day are the number one and number two days for traffic,” said Darren Milne, General Manager of CF Market Mall. “Malls are really a key component to the Christmas holiday season and we certainly feel like we offer an experience to shoppers that they want to have at Christmas, whether that’s with Santa or gift wrap or just the excitement on a day like today of being able to come and shop.”

“We picked up something for my wife for Christmas,” said Scott Roy. “With everything going all weekend, I’m pretty sure tomorrow will be busier than today.”

“There’s some good deals and it’s nice that it’s not that busy,” said Tianna Reed. "‘I’m finding lots of good stuff.”

Extended holiday hours at Market Mall and Chinook Mall start on November 23 and a number of other Calgary shopping centres are also expanding their hours of operation over the next month.

“In Canada, Black Friday really just started to take off in the last five years. I think retailers have evolved in that as well, some retailers have sales on for a couple days ahead of time and what you see on a day like today is sales with a whole bunch of door crashers and so people who want to be out shopping, absolutely come for those door crashers and then we see a real influx of traffic around noon and usually from 5 – 6 p.m. as well,” said Milne.

The postal strike has prompted many shoppers to seek alternatives and it is expected more people will make their purchases at brick-and-mortar stores and Amazon Prime, which uses UPS instead of Canada Post as its primary shipper.

“You’ll see consumers making that decision, understanding that what they’re ordering online might not be making it in time for the holidays. They may choose to go to a store,” retail expert Doug Stephens told CTV’s Your Morning on Friday. “I think you’re going to see winners and losers on both sides. I think brick and mortar [stores] could be one of the beneficiaries of this crisis that we’re in right now, but you could also see Amazon pick up some Prime members as well.”

Retailers rely on Black Friday sales to enhance their overall revenue and according to the Retail Council of Canada, this time period represents 20 percent of all retail sales for the year.