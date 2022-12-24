Calgary shoppers hustle for last-minute gifts at the mall

CF Chinook Centre saw thousands of people looking for last-minute Christmas gifts as the holidays approached.

Murray and Sandy Williamson are visiting from Kelowna to see their family this Christmas season.

“We almost got the last plane out, and the grandkids are coming from all different directions also made it on the last plane,” said Sandy.

The couple were shopping at the mall Saturday for gifts and treating themselves.

“I was looking for a sweatshirt for myself, and now I’m going to look for some runners,” said Murray.

Murray and Sandy Williamson speak with CTV News Calgary (CTV News Calgary/Tyson Fedor).

“And a gift for daughter, but I won’t say,” exclaimed Sandy.

Retail analyst David Ian Gray, with DIG360 in Vancouver, says the rising cost of inflation is keeping many consumers “budget conscious.”

“We are seeing people spend more at a Walmart this season over the November-December period across all categories, then maybe where they may have spent a little bit more elsewhere,” he said.

Gray adds that the final Saturday before Christmas is generally open of the busiest days of the year behind Black Friday and Boxing Day.

“I think what we’ve seen in the last few years is people starting to spread their shopping out over time,” said Gray.

“I think the world now, is not just, is it online or is it stores. It’s a mishmash of both, including having things shipped to a store where you can maybe change it up last minute if you have to.”

Statistics Canada reported in November that retail spending is slowing down ahead of the holiday season, as fuel, food and housing prices remain substantially high.