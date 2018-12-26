Many people got up bright and early in Calgary on December 26th to be among the first to score some huge deals on items they missed out on underneath their Christmas trees.

Big sales on electronics were again among the chief reasons that brought shoppers to line up outside the entrances of many stores, some of them several hours before they opened.

Shaun White, the first shopper in line outside Sunridge Mall’s Best Buy store, said he had his sights set on a 75-inch LG TV, a monstrous deal at half off the regular price of $2,400.

“I’ve been here since three, but I’ve been outside since four. I’m here to get the 75-inch TV they have on sale. It’s a pretty good deal.”

He says that it was his first time ever being at the head of the line and wanted to make the effort to ensure he got what he wanted.

“My 55-inch isn’t big enough anymore.”

Other shoppers who weren’t interested in sticking it out in the cold for big deals say that getting in just when the doors opened was still pretty easy.

“I got here right at six, so the line was moving and we just walked in,” one man said.

Staff at the store say it’s nice to see so many customers in the store on Boxing Day.

“That feels nice because we put a lot of time and effort into prepping this store. You can’t imagine the amount of hours that everybody as a team puts into it. So when you see an outcome like that, it really feels great,” said Raihan Islam, the sales manager at the store.

Islam said the biggest deal is the 75-inch LG TV, but there are still plenty of other sales going on that will last for a little while.

“I think it’s going to be a good year for Best Buy. We always do well at the Sunridge location, just with how we’re situated in the area and we’re looking forward to it.”

The Boxing Week sales will stay in place for about a week, with a few lasting past that time.

The hours at several malls in the Calgary area are also a bit different for the holiday. Chinook Centre opened at 8:30 a.m. and will close at 9:00 p.m.

Cross Iron Mills opened a bit earlier at 8:00 a.m. and is scheduled to close at 8:00 p.m.