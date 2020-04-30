CALGARY -- His balcony is the stage, while his neighbours and passerby are the audience for one man’s nightly concert series that has lasted 40 days so far.

At approximately 8 p.m., Cort Bulloch steps out onto the balcony of his apartment in Sunnyside with just a guitar and a harmonica and sings to those within earshot to help them "take a break from what you’re doing."

"What a way to connect with the community, connect with the neighbours and sing out and sing some songs and tunes that people may know, and may not know, and generate a sense of community, a sense of togetherness," said Bulloch.

The songs are a mix of folk, country and some original pieces.

Bulloch has performed in Calgary over the years as an alumnus of Revv52, a contemporary performance choir.

The setting for his latest musical adventure has presented some quirky challenges.

"Geese have participated in some of the songs; they fly by and honk."

He also works at the Calgary Drop-In Centre as an engagement programs coordinator. The role generates fundraising and coordinates volunteers. He says it's something he is passionate about because it creates a sense of community.

"(Connecting with Calgary’s vulnerable population is) something that can’t be done by one agency or just a few people it really takes a community to do that."

Bulloch encourages anyone who may be struggling with isolation during the pandemic of COVID-19 to find a creative outlet.

"Maybe (the pandemic) is an opportunity to express yourself in a way that you never have before, through music, through art."

His 41st balcony performance takes place Thursday night.