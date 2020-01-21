Calgary skier Andrew Longino wins gold at Youth Olympic Games in Switzerland
Published Tuesday, January 21, 2020 10:29AM MST Last Updated Tuesday, January 21, 2020 10:54AM MST
Calgarian Andrew Longino won gold in the freeski halfpipe event at the Youth Olympics in Lausanne, Switzerland. (Simon Bruty/OIS)
CALGARY -- Calgary's Andrew Longino won Canada's first gold medal at the 2020 Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne, Switzerland.
The 17-year-old scored a 94.00 in the men's freeski halfpipe event Tuesday, beating American Hunter Carey (86.00) and New Zealand's Luca Harrington (80.66).
Steve Kahnert of Vancouver finished eighth.
The result brings Canada's medal count at the Games to five.
In men's hockey, Canada lost 2-1 to the U.S. and will now face Finland in the bronze medal game on Wednesday. Russia beat Finland 10-1 in the semis and will face the U.S. for gold.
