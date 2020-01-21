CALGARY -- Calgary's Andrew Longino won Canada's first gold medal at the 2020 Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The 17-year-old scored a 94.00 in the men's freeski halfpipe event Tuesday, beating American Hunter Carey (86.00) and New Zealand's Luca Harrington (80.66).

Steve Kahnert of Vancouver finished eighth.

The result brings Canada's medal count at the Games to five.

In men's hockey, Canada lost 2-1 to the U.S. and will now face Finland in the bronze medal game on Wednesday. Russia beat Finland 10-1 in the semis and will face the U.S. for gold.