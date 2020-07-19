CALGARY -- Another person has died in a tragic accident in Canada's Rocky Mountains, this time in Banff National Park.

Lake Louise RCMP confirm to CTV News that a 30-year-old Calgary man was skiing in the area of Moraine Lake when an incident took place that resulted his death.

There is little information about what actually occurred, but police say he had hiked up a couloir, a narrow gully in a mountain range that possesses a steep grade, and skied down shortly before the accident happened.

The victim has not been identified, but his family has been notified about the incident.

This is the latest fatality in Canada's mountain parks and second incident that's been reported this weekend.

Three people were killed and 14 others injured when a tour vehicle overturned while travelling towards the Columbia Icefield Saturday.

Last week, a hiker died when he fell down a scree slope at Mount Yamnuska.