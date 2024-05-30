Calgary soccer teams invited to take part in KidSport Cup

For two months this summer, a friendly competition will be taking place in Calgary hosted by an organization that's helped thousands of Canadian kids get involved in sport.

Kidsport Calgary says it is working with the Calgary Minor Hockey Association to launch the Kidsport Cup, a fundraising tournament for U10 to U19 teams in the city.

"We are thrilled to partner with KidSport Calgary for the inaugural KidSport Cup," said Carlo Bruneau, executive director of the Calgary Minor Soccer Association in a news release. "This initiative not only brings our community together through the love of soccer but also supports a vital cause."

From June 1 to Aug. 1, participants will be working on fun and interactive ways to engage in a fundraising effort for Kidsport.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams in the competition, with the top team enjoying a "great experience" alongside Calvary FC.

"The KidSport Cup is such a great initiative," said Kevin Webster, CEO of KidSport Calgary.

"Seeing kids getting involved in the critical work we are doing to help their peers play the game is one of the most powerful things we see from our community."

Registration for the tournament is capped at 50 teams and all interested clubs can apply online.

KidSport is a registered charity that has been working for several years to help families across Canada to cover the costs of registration and associated fees so their children can get out and play.

Officials say soccer is one of the most highly funded sports in Calgary, with more than 2,400 children given funds to participate last year.

Those fees amount to about $800,000, which is invested back into local minor soccer programs.

KidSport's second highest funded sport is hockey, at around $400,000 invested each year.