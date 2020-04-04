CALGARY -- With bars, clubs and event venues completely shut down due to social distancing laws a local production company is turning to video on demand to keep the connection with their communities.

"Before the pandemic shutdown we had weekly shows four nights a week in Calgary and Banff," says Karla Marx with Cabaret Calgary.

Cabaret Calgary produces a variety of drag and burlesque shows as well as Go Go Battles – a feminist comedy wrestling show.

Marx says their operation up to this point has been reliant on the availability of venues and their live audiences. However, as with many businesses in Calgary, the pandemic has made that a challenge.

"Since the shutdown all of our regular shows have been cancelled, as well as all one time performances and special events. This has been a loss of tens of thousands of dollars for our company and the dozens of performers that we employ on a regular basis."

She says in addition to the financial loss there is something deeper missing.

"We’ve gone from doing our job, putting on our faces, going out there and creating art with so much interaction and community support to suddenly we’re in our little isolation cube and people are in theirs, it’s been hard from that perspective as well."

Like many others, Cabaret Calgary is turning to technology to bridge the gap and stay connected. B. Sassidy says they started experimenting right away, figuring out the best platforms to launch an online show and reach their audience.

"We're trying to look at this as an opportunity to grow our art and come back stronger than ever," Sassidy says.

Navigating the online market is a new challenge for Sassidy.

"Moving into online shows means that we are competing with a whole new list of competitors – Lady Gaga and Disney+ or Netflix are now our competition rather than local events."

Marx and Sassidy says they've also had to get creative.

"We have to totally scrap this idea of what the live performance is and look at it and be like what can I do with my skill set," Sassidy says.

Bea Lissima, a new member of Cabaret Calgary, has been preforming burlesque for 14 years. Lissima says this loss has been hard on the heart.

"It’s just sad to not be able to do something that’s been a huge part of my life for so long."

Lissima says, as an artist, she’s incredibly grateful that they’ve been able to adapt and still have an outlet.

"I know there are many people in the arts community finding new ways to create those connections and I think it's going to make the arts that much more important in the future."

By using platforms like Patreon and Zoom, Cabaret Calgary now have over 100 posts, with some free to view while others available between five and $40.

Revenue goes to support the five board members of Cabaret Calgary but Sassidy says they have plans to grow.

"We’re hoping to get to a point where we can start involving more of the community and be able to pay them. Our goal is to continue to support the community, continue to support the artist and come back bigger and better than ever."

For more information on Cabaret Calgary visit their website.