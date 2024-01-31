CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary Stampede accepting applications for 2024 parade

    Canadian astronaut and Stampede parade marshal Jeremy Hansen, centre, rides a horse during the Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Friday, July 7, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) Canadian astronaut and Stampede parade marshal Jeremy Hansen, centre, rides a horse during the Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Friday, July 7, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
    Share

    If you've ever dreamed of being a part of the Stampede Parade, now's your chance.

    Applications for the 2024 parade are open and will be accepted until Feb. 15.

    The parade has served as the official kickoff to the Calgary Stampede ever since 1912.

    It features floats, marching bands, wagons and more than 700 horses.

    "We have a strong team of volunteers working year-round bringing together new and exciting entries, along with the traditional favourites, to ensure that those watching the parade for the first time or the 51st time are provided with an entertaining and memorable show," said the Calgary Stampede in a Wednesday news release.

    The Calgary Stampede says more than 300,000 watched the 2023 parade in person, with thousands more watching on TV or online.

    A parade marshal, the likes of whom have included royalty, prime ministers, Olympic medalists and award-winning actors, leads the parade.

    Last year, Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen had the honour.

    The 2024 Calgary Stampede runs from July 5 to 14, with the parade on July 5.

    For more information on how to apply you can visit the Calgary Stampede's website.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News