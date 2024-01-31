Calgary Stampede accepting applications for 2024 parade

If you've ever dreamed of being a part of the Stampede Parade, now's your chance.

Applications for the 2024 parade are open and will be accepted until Feb. 15.

The parade has served as the official kickoff to the Calgary Stampede ever since 1912.

It features floats, marching bands, wagons and more than 700 horses.

"We have a strong team of volunteers working year-round bringing together new and exciting entries, along with the traditional favourites, to ensure that those watching the parade for the first time or the 51st time are provided with an entertaining and memorable show," said the Calgary Stampede in a Wednesday news release.

The Calgary Stampede says more than 300,000 watched the 2023 parade in person, with thousands more watching on TV or online.

A parade marshal, the likes of whom have included royalty, prime ministers, Olympic medalists and award-winning actors, leads the parade.

Last year, Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen had the honour.

The 2024 Calgary Stampede runs from July 5 to 14, with the parade on July 5.

For more information on how to apply you can visit the Calgary Stampede's website.