Calgary Stampede canvas auction returns after 2-year hiatus

After a two-year absence, the Calgary Stampede is hosting its chuckwagon canvas auction.

Tuesday evening's auction is a chance for companies and organizations to bid on sponsorship of the competing drivers.

"The partnerships the chuckwagon drivers build through the canvas auction is vital to supporting their teams at the Calgary Stampede and throughout the racing season," said the Calgary Stampede in a news release.

"In return, chuckwagon advertisers gain exposure for their brand while having the exclusive opportunity to host clients, friends and family in a unique behind-the-scenes experience unlike anything else at the Calgary Stampede."

The auction is widely considered to be a barometer for the health of Calgary's economy as many of the sponsors who pay to have their company represented on the wagons are key players in the city's oil and gas industry.

It was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in 2021 Stampede officials opted not to host the chuckwagon races over concern for the safety of the animals, which hadn't raced for nearly 21 months and would have limited practice time, a claim some drivers disputed.

The 2022 Calgary Stampede Canvas Auction will run from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Big Four Roadhouse at Stampede Park on April 12.

To learn more about the event you can visit the Calgary Stampede's website.