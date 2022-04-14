Calgary Stampede crowns 24-year-old Jenna Peters as its 2022 princess

Officials with the Calgary Stampede have announced who will be serving as this year's princess.

Jenna Peters, 24, was awarded the crown after an intense three-week process.

“It feels amazing," Peters said in a Thursday news release. "It’s been a long journey and I feel honoured to be recognized amongst this incredible group of women that I competed with."

Peters joins Sikapinakii Low Horn of Siksika Nation who has been crowned First Nations Princess.

Together, the pair will serve as ambassadors of the Stampede, attend hundreds of events that celebrate western heritage, culture and community spirit.

"I’m very much looking forward to the months ahead," Peters said.

The Stampede describes the young woman as skilled and accomplished, and say she shone in an "extremely tight field of talented competitors" as they showcased their skills in public speaking, horsemanship and personal interviews.

"Jenna Peters works in the energy industry and in her spare time enjoys competing in Cowboy Challenge events, trail riding, volleyball, hiking and fishing," said a news release.

"As a former Stampede Showrider, Peters feels that her involvement in the Calgary Stampede as a youth helped shape her into who she is today."

The crowning of the 2022 Calgary Stampede Princess took place Wednesday evening during a private event at Stampede Park.