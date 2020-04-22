CALGARY -- A decision on the fate of the 2020 instalment of what is commonly referred to as The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth is expected to be released this week as the global COVID-19 pandemic continues.

An announcement is anticipated in the coming days following Tuesday night's meeting of the Stampede Board of Directors.

This year's edition of the Calgary Stampede is currently scheduled to take place July 3 - 12.

If this year's Stampede is cancelled it will be the first cancellation since it became an annual event in 1923.

The Calgary Stampede avoided cancellation during the Great Depression, the Second World War and the flooding of the Bow and Elbow Rivers in 2013, but the COVID-19 pandemic may prove too risky for an event that brings together hundreds of thousands of spectators.

The rodeo, midway, Rangeland Derby, vendors and parties draw in more than a million people over the 10-day event but large crowds conflict with current social distancing measures put in place to slow the spread of the virus.

Aside from the blow to civic pride, a cancellation would take a financial toll. According to the Stampede board, the event pumps $400 million into the local economy each year.

While Stampede supporters would be left disappointed by the decision, a cancellation would come as little surprise given the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The City of Calgary’s ban on all public events remains in effect and is currently in place until the end of June — three days ahead of the scheduled start of Stampede on July 3rd.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi hasn’t ruled out the possibility of either extending the ban or easing the current social distancing measures.