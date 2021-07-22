Advertisement
Calgary Stampede Lottery winners announced
Published Thursday, July 22, 2021 1:24PM MDT
Share:
CALGARY -- Calgary Stampede Lotteries announced the winners of the 2021 draws on Thursday.
Winners were chosen at random on Wednesday, officials said, and include:
- Stella Harrison, Edmonton, 2021 Rotary Dream Home package (valued at $1,109,939);
- Mark Bickford, Winfield, Stampede Million 50/50 (valued at $908,877.50);
- Ricardo Duarte, Banff 2021 GMC Sierra Denali 3500HD & 2021 Montana High Country 376FL package (valued at $231,134);
- Tammy Leach, Calgary, 2021 GMC Sierra AT4 2500 Crew Cab (valued at $100,088);
- Jeff Paarup, Drumheller, Cash prize ($100,000);
- Larry Gordon, Westlock, 2021 GMC Yukon Denali (valued at $90,386);
- Jolie Rattenbury, Calgary, 2021 South Bay S222FCR 3.0 (valued at $79,692);
- Chris Banham, Calgary, 2021 GMC Canyon Denali Crew Cab (valued at $54,697);
- Todd Walton, Calgary, 2021 Indian Motorcycle Challenger (valued at $36,223), and;
- Chris Venn, Calgary, 2021 Polaris Ranger XP 1000 (valued at $24,988).
A complete list of winners can be found online.
The Chase the Ace progressive lottery – the first of its kind in Alberta continues through the summer and online sales are open from 9 a.m. Monday until a draw is made at 11 p.m. each Sunday until an Ace is revealed.
More information can be found online.