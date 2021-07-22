CALGARY -- Calgary Stampede Lotteries announced the winners of the 2021 draws on Thursday.

Winners were chosen at random on Wednesday, officials said, and include:

Stella Harrison, Edmonton, 2021 Rotary Dream Home package (valued at $1,109,939);

Mark Bickford, Winfield, Stampede Million 50/50 (valued at $908,877.50);

Ricardo Duarte, Banff 2021 GMC Sierra Denali 3500HD & 2021 Montana High Country 376FL package (valued at $231,134);

Tammy Leach, Calgary, 2021 GMC Sierra AT4 2500 Crew Cab (valued at $100,088);

Jeff Paarup, Drumheller, Cash prize ($100,000);

Larry Gordon, Westlock, 2021 GMC Yukon Denali (valued at $90,386);

Jolie Rattenbury, Calgary, 2021 South Bay S222FCR 3.0 (valued at $79,692);

Chris Banham, Calgary, 2021 GMC Canyon Denali Crew Cab (valued at $54,697);

Todd Walton, Calgary, 2021 Indian Motorcycle Challenger (valued at $36,223), and;

Chris Venn, Calgary, 2021 Polaris Ranger XP 1000 (valued at $24,988).

A complete list of winners can be found online.

The Chase the Ace progressive lottery – the first of its kind in Alberta continues through the summer and online sales are open from 9 a.m. Monday until a draw is made at 11 p.m. each Sunday until an Ace is revealed.

More information can be found online.