Calgary Stampeders D-line coach Corey Mace talks turkey ahead of annual charity drive

Walking in the parking lot at McMahon stadium, Corey Mace is drumming up support for his ninth annual turkey drive.

On this day, he ran into Stamps linebacker Fraser Sopik, who wanted to know where he could buy a turkey to donate.

Mace was happy to oblige.

"You want to buy some?" I'll get you the information Soap (Sopik), you're a good man," said Mace.

Talking turkey at this time of year is a passion for the Stampeders defensive line coach. The turkey drive helps provide a holiday meal for hundreds of local families.

Mace says he can't believe it's in its ninth year.

"Being here now in 2021, this was always the goa that it would get to the stage that it is at," he said.

"When you set down and digest that this is the ninth annual, it's incredible."

Last year was different for Mace's turkey drive. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic there wasn't a drop off and Mace says he's looking forward to greeting people again this year.

"On Dec. 17 we'll be right here at McMahon Stadium in the administration building on the southwest side from noon to 5 p.m. doing the traditional turkey drop off with meet-and-greet for those who feel comfortable to do so," he said.

Mace says if you don't feel comfortable doing that, there's another way to donate.

”We'll continue with the online auction and donation sites at the Airdrie Food Bank and we've got some outstanding auction items this year," he said.

Mace has always believed in the importance of giving back and his Turkey Drive has certainly made a difference to many.

Last year saw a record total of nearly $33,000 raised for the Airdrie Food Bank.

Since 2013, approximately 5,000 Turkey's have been donated in and around Calgary.

Mace says it's something he's very proud of.

"You never want people to make those decision on this or that," he told CTV.

"You want people to not have to worry about the meal on a special day and bring the family together to enjoy something where they can focus on finances somewhere else."

Mace says he will continue to do the turkey drive for as long as he and his family live in Calgary.