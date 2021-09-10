Calgary Stampeders quarterback returns to the field

Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell looks on during first half CFL football action against the B.C. Lions, in Vancouver, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell looks on during first half CFL football action against the B.C. Lions, in Vancouver, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trudeau and O'Toole offer differing views on flags and reconciliation

A re-elected Liberal government would leave flags on federal buildings at half-mast until prompted by Indigenous communities, party leader Justin Trudeau said at a campaign stop on Friday, while Conservative leader Erin O'Toole doubled down on his pledge to raise the flags, saying he would do so as a sign of commitment to reconciliation.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon