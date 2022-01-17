Calgary Stampeders re-sign defensive linemen Rose, Wiggan

Montreal Alouettes quarter back Vernon Adams Jr. eludes a tackle by Calgary Stampeders' Mike Rose during the final minute of CFL football action in Calgary, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Chidley Montreal Alouettes quarter back Vernon Adams Jr. eludes a tackle by Calgary Stampeders' Mike Rose during the final minute of CFL football action in Calgary, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Chidley

Calgary Top Stories