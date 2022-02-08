Calgary Stampeders re-sign veteran defensive lineman Shawn Lemon

Calgary Stampeders' Shawn Lemon (40) celebrates his tackle on Edmonton Elks quarterback Trevor Harris (7) with Andrew Seinet-Spaulding (96) during second half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday September 11, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken) Calgary Stampeders' Shawn Lemon (40) celebrates his tackle on Edmonton Elks quarterback Trevor Harris (7) with Andrew Seinet-Spaulding (96) during second half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday September 11, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken)

Calgary Top Stories