Calgary Stampeders settle on final roster ahead of home opener

The Calgary Stampeders will have some new faces in the lineup on Friday night when they open up the season against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The Stamps got down to their final roster on Saturday. For head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson, it meant having to tell some veteran players to pack their bags.

The biggest surprise was the decision to cut third-year defensive back Titus Wall. Dickenson says it’s never an easy day.

“I mean really honestly, we had some other younger guys that played well. It wasn’t that Titus didn’t but tough decisions though. I knew it would be,” said Dickenson.

“There were some guys that were certainly, you could feel the emotion and Titus was one of them. He’s a guy that I love and respect but you just try to make those decisions the best you can.”

Making the cut

As tough as it was for the players who were released, it was a great day for those who made the final roster.

Receiver Cam Echols had a great camp and earned a spot on the team.

His game against Winnipeg in the pre-season sealed it. He had eight catches for 160 yards and says he’s happy to be a Stampeder.

“I was just showing consistency honestly. Like I said, I just came in and did what coach asked of me to do. I mean I’ve said this a couple of times, I just try to be a Frisbee-catching dog,” the 29 year old said.

“You know I have a lot of hunger inside of me. I just want to prove a lot of people right and a lot of people wrong in this world.”

Running back B.J. Emmons had to fight through a lot of things to get to where he is. He says it wasn’t easy where he grew up in Morganton, N.C.

“I just come from the belly of the beast. I just always had to for something,” Emmons said.

“Things that came easily didn’t usually last long so really I just come out here with a chip on my shoulder every single day. I just want to maximize every opportunity I get with or without the ball.”

First rounder nails down a spot

The Stampeders made Ben Labrosse their first-round pick, fourth overall in this year’s CFL Draft, and unsurprisingly he made the team.

Labrosse says he still has a lot of work to do.

“Definitely got a lot of learning to do,” said the 24 year old.

“It’s a new position for me (in the defensive backfield) so I had to put in some work in the film room and on the field but camp was good, it went smooth. I learned a lot and the other defensive backs are always there to help you so it’s a good group to be around.”

The Stampeders take on the Tiger-Cats Friday night at McMahon Stadium.