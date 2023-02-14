Calgary Stampeders sign American defensive lineman Julian Howsare

The Calgary Stampeders signed American defensive end Julian Howsare on Tuesday.

Contract details weren't immediately known. The move came on the first day of CFL free agency.

Howsare, 30, joins the Stampeders after four seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

He appeared in 62 career regular-season games, registering 112 tackles (10 for loss), five special-teams tackles, 21 sacks, three knockdowns, one forced fumble and two interceptions.

He has also participated in the post-season in each of his four CFL campaigns, amassing 25 tackles including a tackle for loss, two sacks, one special-teams tackle, one fumble recovery and one knockdown in eight games.

Before joining the Ticats, Howsare spent time in the NFL with the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks. He dressed for two games with the Jets in 2016.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2023.