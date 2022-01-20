LIVE at 3:30
Calgary Stampeders sign offensive lineman Ryan Sceviour to extension
Calgary Stampeders, left to right, Zack Williams, Ryan Sceviour, Ucambre Williams, Shane Bergman, take there positions during CFL West Semifinal football action against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, in Calgary, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
The Calgary Stampeders signed Canadian offensive lineman Ryan Sceviour to a two-year contract extension Thursday.
The six-foot-four, 311-pound Calgary native was slated to become a free agent next month.
Sceviour appeared in 11 regular-season games and a playoff contest last season at right guard for Calgary. He helped the Stampeders allow the second-fewest sacks (20) in the CFL in 2021
The Stampeders selected Sceviour in the first round, No. 8 overall, in the 2018 CFL draft out of the University of Calgary, He has started 29-of-30 career professional regular-season games.