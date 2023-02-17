Calgary Stampeders sign veteran American linebacker Micah Awe

The Calgary Stampeders signed veteran American linebacker Micah Awe on Friday.

The six-foot, 221-pound Awe had 47 tackles, four special-teams tackles, an interception and forced fumble in 13 regular-season games with the Montreal Alouettes and one with the B.C. Lions in 2022.

Awe has appeared in 63 career regular-season games with B.C., (2017-18, 2021), the Toronto Argonauts (2019), Ottawa Redblacks (2021) and Montreal (2022). He has registered 250 tackles, 31 special-teams tackles, four sacks, two interceptions and five forced fumbles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2023.