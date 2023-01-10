Calgary staying above seasonal – except on Wednesday

Today will be an oddity: There are projected wind gusts that could hit the 40 km/h mark, but their timing is familiar. Like late last week, we'll face the gusts early in the day, then coast through the afternoon under reasonably fair weather.

Then, like mid last week, with the advent of a high pressure ridge on the way, we'll get some cold air sliding in. That'll knock our temperature down for the day. But let's be clear on that: It's just the day.

Afterward, an atmospheric river will drive ~100 millimetres of rain to Vancouver, and the southwesterly tilt of this system will account for highs that reach at least the mid-single digits.

We'll stay that way to the outset of this five-day; I anticipate a marginal drop Sunday and beyond, but we'll stay above the seasonal normal of -2 C for a while, yet.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Tuesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: some cloud, low -10 C

Wednesday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -4 C

Evening: some cloud, low -11 C

Thursday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: partly cloudy, low -1 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: clear, low -2 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: clear, low -3 C

Marlene sent by this rise of the Wolf Moon from Saturday near Balzac.

The Wolf Moon from Jan. 7, 2023, near Balzac. (Credit: Marlene)

