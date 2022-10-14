Calgary stays above seasonal through the weekend.
Calgary has lost one of its two record-setting trends. What are the odds!? Pretty good, I’d reckon, but it was still a tough pill to swallow.
And so, we were down to just one streak; consecutive high temperatures greater than 12 C. That one's been going on since May 22, and hasn't let up yet. In fact, when we poke around our five-day forecast, it likely extends into a new record. Even the coolest day we have ahead doesn't touch this one.
Another exit region pushes in Friday; the afternoon will get windy, to the extent that we're imitating our previous Sunday, with gusts possible between 40 and 60 kilometres per hour. The northern inflow will press our temperatures down for a short while, before we enter the ridge of high pressure and hit a massive energy surplus once again.
There is a wildly small chance for showers as the colder air mass strikes through this afternoon. Don't expect it to revitalize your peonies.
YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:
Friday
- Partly cloudy, windy
- Daytime high: 19 C
- Evening: some cloud, windy low 2 C
Saturday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 17 C
- Evening: mainly clear, low 1 C
Sunday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 20 C
- Evening: some cloud, low 4 C
Monday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 21 C
- Evening: mainly clear, low 7 C
Tuesday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 20 C
- Evening: mainly clear, low 5 C
Two more beautiful fall photos today; first up is Lonnie in Brooks:
Fall in Brooks, Alta. (courtesy viewer Lonnie)
And second, Elaine at Edworthy:
Viewer Elaine's Edworthy Park photo.
Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six. You can also share to my Facebook page, on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.
