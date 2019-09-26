CALGARY – A newly published report looking into the affordability of homes in a number of urban centres in Canada says Calgary and Edmonton are still on the list of reasonable places to buy a home.

The study, by Toronto-based brokerage Zoocasa, indicates that households earning a median-income in eight centres will be able to afford a home at the benchmark price in their respective city.

Both Calgary and Edmonton are among those, where the average prices of homes are $420,500 and $321,300 respectively.

Zoocasa also says it would only take approximately one year for buyers in both cities to save up the five per cent down payment needed to obtain the mortgage.

In the other seven cities, which include Vancouver, Toronto and Victoria among others, middle-income earners will have a much harder time acquiring a mortgage on a home.

"In Greater Vancouver, where the benchmark home price costs $993,300, a median-income household earning $72,662 would qualify for a mortgage of only $241,994, leaving a shortfall of $751,306 – a total of 76 per cent of the total purchase price. That would take a household setting aside 20 per cent of their income annually a total of 52 years to save the required funds," the article reads.

For Toronto buyers, where the median household income is $78,373, it would take them 32 years to save up the just over half a million dollars needed for a down payment on an average home in the megacity with a price tag of $802,400.

Zoocasa's most affordable cities for middle-income families are: