Calgary street sweeping: How to find out when your street will be cleaned

Calgary is launching its residential street sweeping operation on Monday and if you're curious when your roadway will be cleaned there are a few ways to check.

Street sweeping is done every year to remove debris that has accumulated on the road over the winter in an effort to make streets safer for drivers and to stop gravel and garbage from entering stormwater systems.

Sweeping will take place Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and vehicles have to be removed from the road during that time.

If you want to see when parking bans will happen in your area, you can visit the City of Calgary's website and search your address.

You can also sign up for signup for e-mail and text notifications through the city's website, or speak with a virtual assistant who can help answer questions about the program.

“During street sweeping the Calgary Parking Authority uses our camera equipped cars to enforce the residential restrictions, because they are a quick and efficient way to support every street sweeping operation that Roads performs,” said Todd Sullivan, coordinator of parking safety and compliance for the Calgary Parking Authority, in a news release.

“It’s a good reminder that if you don’t move your vehicle, don’t think you avoided a ticket just because it isn’t on your windshield - you will likely see it in the mail a few days later.”

Vehicles that are parked in areas where a ban is in place face a ticket between $80 and $120 or can be towed.

The city's annual spring clean-up budget is around $7 million.

Officials say more than 16,000 lane kilometres of roadway are cleaned during street sweeping operations.

Residential street sweeping is expected to continue through June 2022.

For more information you can visit the City of Calgary's website.