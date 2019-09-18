Webber Academy student Catalina Van Der Raadt is about to embark on a trip of a lifetime.

She’s one of 45 finalists from the 2018 and 2019 Canada-Wide Science Fairs who will meet at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport Saturday to board a flight to Abu Dhabi.

The students will be showcasing their science projects at Expo-Sciences International (ESI) 2019, an international event held September 22 to 28. The event brings together upwards of 1,200 students, from more than 50 countries, to showcase their innovative STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) research.

The Expo-Sciences International (ESI) 2019 is the largest event in UAE focusing exclusively on the scientific creativity of young aspirant scientists from all over the world.

ESI is an initiative of the International Movement for Leisure Activities in Science and Technology (MILSET), a non-governmental, non-profit and politically independent youth organization, which aims to develop scientific culture among young people through the organization of science-and-technology programs.

Organizers are welcoming participants to this year's event, which is referred to on the ESI website as "a unique chance for all of you to exchange ideas and compare scientific projects fostering networking and international collaboration."

“Let’s spread the passion for science and together contribute to the development of a scientific culture amongst the citizens, adults of tomorrow," said the ESI Organizing Team in its online greeting to the students.

Catalina is one of two Alberta students making the trip. She’ll be joined by Jonathan Afowork from Edmonton.