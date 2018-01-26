When Spencer Sikora first noticed deductions coming out of his government paycheque in early 2017, he was told they would be corrected but now, a year later, he’s still waiting.

The Calgary law student took a job at the Immigration Refugee Board in Calgary last year, where he was tasked with finalizing written decisions for asylum seekers.

The job was a casual position and therefore didn’t qualify for a pension, but Sikora says he immediately noticed that his pay was being docked in January 2017.

“I didn’t know why. I was paying into the pensioner’s system and that continued from January right until mid-May.”

He says it only stopped when his seven-month term of employment had elapsed.

Sikora is another victim of the federal government’s botched Phoenix pay system, an issue that resulted in thousands of government employees who were underpaid, overpaid or not paid at all.

He says that he’s tried to call to correct the issue, but he’s always been given the same message. No one ends up following up with him either.

“No one’s reached out to me, like anything I’ve heard has been a product of me going to my manager or calling the pay centre and then when you call someone, they’re not really in power to do anything. They just take your name and number down and put you in the queue.”

Sikora says his manager can’t do anything either because everyone is sent to the same place for answers. The whole situation has left him very upset.

“The fact that I always have to reach out is pretty infuriating, like I know it’s hard they have hundreds of thousands affected. Even still [there should be] some system of people reaching out to you so you’re not the one initiating it, you know.”

He says he is missing about $2,000 and has been told his case is being looked into.

“I was told that I had a high priority, but that was in September and I haven’t been paid.”

The office of Canada’s Public Service Minister says that the issues regarding the Phoenix pay system are unacceptable and they are working on all levels to resolve the problems.

There is no timeline on when it will be fixed.

(With files from Jaclyn Brown)