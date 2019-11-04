CALGARY – Hundreds of Calgary students gathered Monday to remember the sacrifices of Canadian veterans at two No Stone Left Alone ceremonies, a week before Remembrance Day.

This is the sixth year the ceremonies will be held in Calgary, but the first time veterans will be honoured as part of the No Stand Left Alone initiative at the Queen’s Park Cemetery in the northwest. Students from Juno Beach Academy of Canadian Studies had hosted ceremonies at the cemetery prior to the school's closure.

A poppy will be laid on each of the 5,000 military headstones at the cemetery. Just over 400 students from St. Joseph School attended the ceremony.

"Our unique ceremony provides students and youth with an authentic experience that creates knowledge, understanding and appreciation of those who serve and of the sacrifice of Canada’s fallen,” said No Stone Left Alone officials in a statement.

A second ceremony held at Burnsland Cemetery on Spiller Road S.E. was attebded by students. After the ceremony, students were asked to write reflection letters about the experience.

Maureen Bianchni-Purvis, whose parents were veterans, started the No Stone Left Alone movement in 2011. The first ceremony took place in Edmonton.

The goal of the foundation is to eventually honour all 117,000 veterans with a poppy places on their headstones every November.

Last year, 9,236 students honoured 58,941 veterans in 105 ceremonies held at cemeteries across the country.