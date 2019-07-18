Students are taking part in week-long science, technology, engineering and math camps in Calgary that will help them develop skills to become effective problem-solvers.

The youngsters, between the ages of 6 and 13, are working on a number of futuristic projects rather than spending time at a traditional outdoor camp, getting closer to nature.

In two, parallel STEM camps, students will demonstrate their projects on the last day, which focus on the principles of innovation.

“The STEM showcase is a fascinating combination of creativity and excitement for children as they display recently mastered technological, artistic, and scientific skills through their final products,” said Nina Heidari, Manager of Summer Camps in a release.

Over the course of the week, students ages six to nine learned the fundamentals of electrical circuits and coding using Ozobot robots and then combined the technology with art to create unique projects.

Campers programmed their uniquely decorated Ozobots to shine off and dance around using colour codes.

Students ages 10 to 13 learned to create their own 2D games using Scratch 3.0 programming and then applied those skills to create 3D animations.

These young game makers have the opportunity to go through all the steps of game creation, from making logic maps to designing the user interface.

At the end of camp they will share their very own video games and give others an opportunity to play.

“In today’s fast-changing world, it is important to prepare our children for growth and success by fostering collaboration, computational thinking, and creativity through hands-on and engaging learning experiences,” said Heidar.

STEM Learning Lab, an EdgeMakers experience, will run a number of additional camps this summer on everything from wearable technology to drones and 3D modeling.

For more on STEM summer camps visit stemlearninglab.com.