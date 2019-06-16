Around 100 Calgarians hit the path around Prince's Island Park on Sunday morning in the annual Do It For Dads Walk and Run.

The event, organized by Prostate Cancer Canada, raises money to help improve the prevention, detection and treatment of prostate cancer.

"We are very close to 100 per cent of patients being saved if the prostate cancer is detected early," says Anne Breakey Hart of Prostate Cancer Canada. "This event absolutely has had a whole lot to do with that."

The event began in Eau Claire's Festival Square and many say the cause is personal.

"My dad's in the U.K. and he had prostate cancer and it was caught very early, so we're lucky," said Sarah Stevens. "So, myself and my husband are out here today, doing it for him."

It's the 19th year the walk and run has been held in Calgary and several thousand dollars was raised for the agency. Similar events were also held in Toronto, Vancouver and Halifax.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men. One in seven Canadian men will be diagnosed with the disease in their lifetime.

Across Canada, 58 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer every day, and another 11 die from the disease.