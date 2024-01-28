CALGARY
Calgary

    Calgary Surge host pop-up event for fans at Pixel Park

    The Calgary Surge held a pop-up event Saturday afternoon at Pixel Park in Calgary. The Calgary Surge held a pop-up event Saturday afternoon at Pixel Park in Calgary.
    Calgary Surge hosted a pop-up event at Pixel Park Saturday afternoon to create some excitement for their upcoming season.

    Surge players were on hand to give young fans a few hoops pro tips.

    They are thankful for the strong support the team received from the community last year, which included four sellout games at WinSport in a debut CEBL season where they advanced to the league championship.

    They say all the players are committed to being an important force in the city.

    “Just (having) the opportunity to be here with people wanting to play the game,” said Surge coach Nelson Terroba. “We just think it’s the greatest game on earth, but for them to have a chance on a court like this at Pixel Park, where you can get out and have the space to walk the dog, or play basketball, is a big deal for us.”

    The Surge opens its season May 21 at the Saddledome against Edmonton.

