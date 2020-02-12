CALGARY -- Alberta Health Services has shut down a sushi restaurant on Macleod Trail after a Saturday fire caused significant damage to its kitchen.

The agency posted on its website that BlueFin Sushi, at 9737 Macleod Trail S.W., was ordered closed by a health inspector on Feb. 8.

The order says the restaurant was closed because of fire and smoke damage to several areas of the kitchen.

As well, chemicals used to fight the fire contaminated a number of pieces of kitchen equipment.

AHS says the restaurant was closed because it was not of "sound construction" or in a "good state of repair."

The Calgary Fire Department says crews were called to the restaurant early Saturday morning following a 911 call.

"CFD was dispatched at 4:42 a.m.," CFD public information officer Carol Henke said in an email to CTV News.

"The call to 911 was made by the alarm company and came in as a general fire alarm. Fire crews found a fire in the kitchen which was quickly extinguished."

Henke said there were no details on the extent of the damage or the cause of the fire.

AHS says the restaurant will only be allowed to reopen once the owners conduct appropriate repairs to the kitchen which include:

Fixing or replacing equipment damaged by the fire

Cleaning and sanitizing all surfaces affected by fire suppression chemicals

Discarding all food products affected by water, smoke and/or fire suppression chemicals

Ensuring all equipment is in proper working order

"Once AHS Environmental Public Health (EPH) is informed by the food service operator that the directives issued in the Order have been corrected, the establishment will be re-inspected by AHS EPH. If the inspector is satisfied that the Order has been correctly addressed by the food service operator, the Order will be lifted," AHS says.



