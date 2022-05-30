Calgary suspects caught by RCMP after Claresholm break-in

Southern Alberta RCMP say they have arrested two Calgary men following a break-and-enter at a home in Claresholm.

Officials say members of the Claresholm detachment were notified about the incident in progress at a home in the 5000 block of 3A Street at 6:53 a.m. on May 27.

Nanton RCMP officers responded to the scene, located and arrested a suspect who was fleeing the area on foot.

When he was searched, police found a quantity of stolen property along with break-in tools and an imitation handgun.

A second suspect was found nearby in a vehicle and was also arrested.

A search of the vehicle located:

A quantity of tools, believed to be stolen;

A conducted energy weapon;

Firearm ammunition; and

Other break-in instruments.

Upon further investigation, police believe the two men were involved in a similar incident in Nanton where a motorcycle was stolen using an enclosed trailer stolen from Lethbridge.

Michael Tracey, 44, of Calgary is charged with:

Six counts of possession of a weapon, ammunition, and/or explosive substance while prohibited;

Break-and-enter with intent;

Two counts of possession of break-in instruments;

Two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000;

Possession of stolen property under $5,000;

Two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon;

Carry a concealed weapon;

Operate motor vehicle while prohibited; and

Nine counts of failing to comply with a release order.

William Douglas, 37, also of Calgary, was charged with:

Possession of stolen property under $5,000;

Possession of break-in instruments;

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Possession of a prohibited weapon; and

Two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Tracey was held for a bail hearing in Lethbridge provincial court on May 30 while Douglas was released on a promise to appear at Fort Macleod provincial court on July 20.

Claresholm is located approximately an hour-and-a-half drive south of Calgary.