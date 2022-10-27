Calgary swimmers representing Canada back from international competition in Portugal

Abby Wilson and Matthew Smyth are two of five Calgary swimmers who competed in the Down Syndrome Swim Championship in Portugal Abby Wilson and Matthew Smyth are two of five Calgary swimmers who competed in the Down Syndrome Swim Championship in Portugal

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trying to 'calm' ministers, conflicting tow truck testimony: The latest learned from police at the convoy commission

It's been a full week of testimony from top Ottawa and provincial police officials at the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act to end the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. From conflicting testimony, to ministers losing confidence in police, here are some highlights from the jam-packed hearings and latest stack of related documents.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina