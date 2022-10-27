Calgary swimmers representing Canada back from international competition in Portugal

Even though they've been home for four days Abby Wilson and Matthew Smyth say they still have a little jet lag. They're two of the five Calgary swimmers who spent 10 days at the Down Syndrome Swim Championship in Albufeira, Algarve, Portugal.

Wilson is 29 years old and been swimming for 15 years. She won a bronze medal for her age category in the 200 metre breast stroke. She's been to four world competitions over the years.

"I've been to Italy, I've been to Mexico, I've been Nova Scotia and now Portugal," she said.

Wilson says her family couldn't pass up the opportunity to go to Portugal and cheer team Canada on.

"Oh, my family went down there too, yeah," she said. "My sister my mom and my dad and they had a blast in Portugal and they're the best family I ever had."

"It is probably one of the most inspiring events," said Barb Wilson, Abby's mom. "Every time that we go it's that experience, you're in awe of what the swimmers can actually do."

Barb says her daughter didn't want to swim at first but has watched her grow to love it. Barb says Abby's swimming has helped her gain confidence in and out of the pool.

"Having Down Syndrome is a visible disability," Barb says. "So when people see how she can swim and what she's capable of doing, I think it also promotes their inclusivity in society."

CANADIAN TEAM

The Canadian team was made up of 12 swimmers in total coached by Brittany Gadsoza and Darcy Irwin. The other Calgary swimmers are Jordan Macleod along with twins Patrick and Joshua Weaver. Josh Wrathall is their Calgary coach working along side of Joan Gunn-Allard.

"They've all been swimming since they were knee high to a grasshopper," says Gunn-Allard. "They all know each other, they're all very comfortable with each other and they all challenge and push each other, very supportive."

While Gunn-Allard didn't make the Portugal trip she was up in the middle of the night watching highlights on the Internet and says there were a lot of competitors at the meet.

"Everybody swims freestyle, whether you're good at it or not," she said. "For example, I'll bet you there were 55 swimmers in Matthew's 50 freestyle, which is two lengths of the pool."

Matthew Smyth is 23 years old and says he's a strong swimmer because he trains a lot in the pool and he enjoyed the trip to Portugal.

"I was excited to be included," he said. "It's fun to be in an environment with so many swimmers and I'm honoured to represent Canada."

Smyth enjoyed meeting and making friends with swimmers from all over the world. He says it didn't matter where they were from, everyone cheered for all the swimmers.

"Some people were from Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, USA, Great Britain, United Kingdom," he said. "It was great, it was awesome, I enjoyed winning all my races, I got my personal best times and I felt really proud of myself."

Smyth brought home a gold and silver medal but enjoyed spending time with his family exploring Portugal.

"I actually kayaked, explored caves, was taken to eat lots of seafood, saw some live music, it was really exciting," he said.

Now the Calgary swimmers are training for their next meet in Olds, Alberta which is a Special Olympics event. Wilson will keep training for her next international competition in 2023.

"Abby has been chosen for the Special Olympics, Canadian team to go to Berlin, Germany next June," said Gunn-Allard who will be making the trip as her coach.

"I'm very excited for her," she said.