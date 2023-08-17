Calgary teacher charged with voyeurism after 'sexual act' at southwest school

Calgary police have charged a teacher with voyeurism after he allegedly "engaged in an inappropriate sexual act" while watching students earlier this year.

Administrators from the teacher's school, Chinook Winds Adventist Academy in the city's southwest, contacted police on May 30.

The private school teaches childrenin grades K-12.

It's alleged the incident occurred while the teacher was alone in a classroom and looking at the students through a window.

Detectives interviewed several witnesses and arrested the teacher on Wednesday.

Nathanial Arthur Gordon, 41, is charged with one count of voyeurism.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 28.

"It is believed that this was a sexually-motivated offence, however, currently there is no evidence that indicates any children were victimized," said police in a Thursday news release.

Police say Chinook Winds Adventist Academy was cooperative with them during the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked calling the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers