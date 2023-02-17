Calgary teachers' conference offers educators chance to learn
Thousands of teachers from all over the city are heading into the second day of meetings for an annual convention, the first time the event's been held in-person since 2020.
The Calgary City Teachers' Convention is mainly being held at the Telus Convention Centre, but there are several other venues open across the city, offering guest talks and hundred of workshops.
Officials say at least one convention is held in Alberta each year, but the largest is the one held in Calgary.
It's entirely funded by teachers through their association fees and offers them the opportunity to stay on the cutting edge of education.
"The latest research in how kids learn to read, numeracy, Indigenous teachings and learnings, science, STEM – this is the place to come to get the latest knowledge and the latest things that are out in terms of research," said Lisa Fulton, one of convention's organizers.
"It's that one time of year where we have that opportunity."
Teachers who attended the first day of the convention says they're glad to reconnect with their peers.
"It's just that social engagement, coming back (and) seeing people you haven't seen in a couple of years," said Grade 7 math teacher Chase Weigel.
"We're also getting some in-person professional development, which is a really important part."
Some of the workshops include Indigenous education and reconciliation, strategies to engage with students who have special needs, teaching coping mechanisms for student stress and mental health challenges as well as how Alberta's curriculum is changing.
Fulton says it's great to have an in-person gathering, especially since the role of teachers has changed because of the pandemic.
The opportunity to meet and speak with teachers is beneficial to everyone, she says.
The convention continues through Friday afternoon.
