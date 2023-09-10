Calgary teen Abbie Clarke stages walk to raise awareness of pulmonary fibrosis

A Calgary teen is leading the way on spreading awareness about a serious disease in the community.

Abbie Clarke and her family have been deeply affected by pulmonary fibrosis.

When she was in third grade, she realized many people didn't know about the disease.

So she created a walk to teach more people about how it scars the lungs, eventually making them unable to supply enough oxygen.

More than 30,000 Canadians have pulmonary fibrosis, including many people in Abbie's family.

"My grandpa, he passed away when I was one year old from pulmonary fibrosis," Clarke said. "We've had over a dozen people affected in our family."

"There's a lot of preparation too," said Abbie's cousin Rayyan Aldosary. "Get oxygen tanks ready, get me ready, get out the door."

Donations can be made through the whole month of September on the Clarke Walk page – on the Canadian Pulmonary fibrosis website.

Money goes towards research grants and support programs for people impacted by the disease.