Police have released more details about a shooting in an Airdrie neighbourhood on Saturday night and an 18-year-old Calgary man is now facing a number of weapons related charges.

RCMP say four shots were fired from close range at a black Lincoln SUV that was parked on Kingsmere Cove at about 10:45 p.m.

The SUV fled the area following the incident and was pursued by a white, Mercedes through the streets of Airdrie before both vehicles were stopped by police on Highland Park Blvd.

A loaded gun that is believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered by officers from a ditch nearby.

Police arrested ten people, including seven youths, and say all those involved are from Calgary.

Investigators say the people involved were at a house party earlier in the evening and that the intended victim of the shooting was targeted.

Jaskaran Singh Sidhu, 18, of Calgary is charged with six firearms offences including: discharging a firearm with intent to wound, maim, or disfigure and careless use of a firearm.

Sidhu was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Airdrie on June 14, 2018.

Police say the incident is not believed to be gang related.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).