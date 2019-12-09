CALGARY -- A local dancer made Canada proud by tapping her way into the world championsips in Germany last month.

Taylor Ketter, 14, has been dancing for about 10 years. The Edge School for Athletes student said she mostly focuses on ballet, but also trains in contemporary jazz, hip hop and tap.

Taylor said tap gives her the chance to be very creative.

"I really started to find a passion for tap," she said. "I really loved the movement in it and how you can find different beats and everything, and just really play with different sounds just using your feet."

That passion drove Taylor to get better and she was chosen to represent Canada at the International Dance Organization (IDO) World Tap Championships in Riesa, Germany.

It was her first time competing at the world level in tap and Taylor said she is pleased with her results.

"For our junior group formation we got 10th overall in the whole competition," she said. "I was lucky enough to be a soloist for Team Canada West and in the junior female competition I placed 16th overall in the world."

Taylor said she plans to keep tap in her repertoire in the future.

"Whenever I walk into a tap class it’s always fun and it always makes me focus just on my feet, and that’s something I really enjoy doing," she said.

If she gets another chance to compete at the world level, Taylor said she'll definitely be there.