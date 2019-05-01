Baseball season is underway and one Calgary teen can’t wait to get back in the game after he was sidelined by a rare medical condition.

Del Devin, 15, loves baseball and says he will never take the game for granted again now that he is back on the field.

Del was just nine years old when he was diagnosed with Bow Hunter’s Syndrome.

Patients with the syndrome experience compression of the vertebral artery when they rotate their heads.

“I used to stretch and turn my head a certain way and it would cut off the circulation to my brain so I would have blackouts and I had this for a very long time and it would affect me in a lot of things that I couldn’t do. I couldn’t do school gym and I couldn’t play baseball,” said Del.

At first his doctors thought it was a heart attack and it took about nine months to figure out what was wrong.

“No idea what it was. I honestly thought he was having an epileptic seizure, is what I thought he was truly, truly having or like a heart attack because he was just lying there and I went and grabbed him and it was like ‘oh, I probably shouldn’t have done that’, then I took him to hospital and it took a long time for them to figure it out. It was like the end of August when he had his first one and it was April of the following year when he had surgery,” said Del’s mother Gaylene. “It is very rare.”

“I had this little heart monitor, I had brain wave scans, two, and I had a lot of tests done to me that I really didn’t want to have done but it had to happen,” said Del.

Del had 10 strokes and the whole ordeal was stressful for him and his family.

“It was pretty scary for me. It was even more scary for my mom and my dad,” he said.

“Was very heart-wrenching, watching him fall to the ground when he was having his little seizures and just watching him go through all the tests was just heart-wrenching,” Gaylene said.

Del now has a rod and two screws in his neck but he says he feels great and is almost back to 100 percent.

“I couldn’t do anything, like when I had them and now I can do everything that I want now, it’s great,” said the teen.

“He was only supposed to have 20 per cent turning radius and he’s got 90 per cent back,” said his mother. “He is a fighter. He was supposed to be in the hospital for seven days recovery, he got out in three.”

Baseball is his passion and he couldn’t wait to return to the diamond once his doctors gave him the go-ahead.

“I love it a lot,” he said.

“It just melts my heart to see him out there because it’s a passion that he’s loved and he actually sat on the bench after he had his surgery for the whole season so he could play all-stars and he was in full gear, sitting on the bench,” said Gaylene.

Del says he hopes to go on to play baseball at the college level and beyond.